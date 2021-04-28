Vitamin D’s Benefits are Real

#vitaminD

In a show of defiance against hundreds of respected journal studies showing the benefits of vitamin D for human health, Canada’s Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, has taken the stand that any news supporting vitamin supplementation for fighting COVID is “fake news.”

Plus, Health Canada’s website now shows that “most Canadians are getting enough vitamin D and doesn’t actively recommend supplementing” — a claim that brought criticism and a few questions from one Canadian MP, Derek Sloan.

Studies have shown that 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had vitamin D deficiencies. Even so, Ms. Hajdu “dismissed a question about how vitamin D supplements may help prevent illnesses like COVID-19,” the Toronto Sun reported Sunday.

Also interesting, the Sun added, is that “the United Kingdom’s public health department does recommend vitamin D supplements during the winter months and even offered free supplements to people who were considered at high risk of COVID-19.”

“But instead, Ms. Hajdu’s knee-jerk reaction was to condescendingly reject the question and accuse Sloan of spreading ‘fake news.’ This has become an unfortunate habit of our health minister,” the Sun said.

This is news to me as everything that I have studied over the years says vitamin D is a must for good health plus that it may well be a preventative measure against contracting COVID-19.

