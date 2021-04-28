Asia-Pacific Markets Confident

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong shares closed higher Wednesday, with financials and consumer staples leading gains on the back of strong corporate earnings, while investors await cues on policy from politburo meetings due later this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 129.80 or 0.45% at 29,071.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed up 0.28% at 11,014.69.

China Mainland shares were flat Wednesday as investors awaited kKey politburo meeting for policy deliberations, shrugging off strong company earnings as economy recovered from the VirusCasedemic.

Japanese shares closed higher Wednesday, led by technology stocks.

The Nikkei share average finished up 0.21% to close at 29,053.97, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.29% to finish at 1,903.

Australian shares were up Wednesday as energy stocks rose tracking an uptick in Crude Oil prices, though losses in gold and technology capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished + 0.11% at 7,041.5. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.31% at 12,659.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 6:44am EDT 167.33 +0.46 +0.28% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:43am EDT 354.76 +1.87 +0.53% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:03am EDT 1,762.91 +21.82 +1.25% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,053.97 +62.08 +0.21% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,071.34 +129.80 +0.45% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:47am EDT 7,320.00 +24.50 +0.34% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,181.47 -33.95 -1.06% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:47am EDT 1,576.79 +17.56 +1.13% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,974.48 +14.86 +0.25% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,469.14 +112.67 +1.77% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,457.07 +14.46 +0.42% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:18am EDT 49,733.84 +789.70 +1.61% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,608.50 +1.82 +0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Apr 2021 418.49 +2.94 +0.71%

