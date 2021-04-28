22.9 C
New York
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Markets Confident

By Paul Ebeling
Hong Kong shares closed higher Wednesday, with financials and consumer staples leading gains on the back of strong corporate earnings, while investors await cues on policy from politburo meetings due later this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 129.80 or 0.45% at 29,071.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed up 0.28% at 11,014.69. 

China Mainland shares were flat Wednesday as investors awaited kKey politburo meeting for policy deliberations, shrugging off strong company earnings as economy recovered from the VirusCasedemic.

Japanese shares closed higher Wednesday, led by technology stocks.

The Nikkei share average finished up 0.21% to close at 29,053.97, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.29% to finish at 1,903.

Australian shares were up Wednesday as energy stocks rose tracking an uptick in Crude Oil prices, though losses in gold and technology capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished + 0.11% at 7,041.5. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.31% at 12,659.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index6:44am EDT167.33+0.46+0.28%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:43am EDT354.76+1.87+0.53%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:03am EDT1,762.91+21.82+1.25%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,053.97+62.08+0.21%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,071.34+129.80+0.45%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:47am EDT7,320.00+24.50+0.34%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,181.47-33.95-1.06%
.SETISET Composite Index5:47am EDT1,576.79+17.56+1.13%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,974.48+14.86+0.25%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,469.14+112.67+1.77%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,457.07+14.46+0.42%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:18am EDT49,733.84+789.70+1.61%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,608.50+1.82+0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Apr 2021418.49+2.94+0.71%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
