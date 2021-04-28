Asia-Pacific Markets Confident

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
Hong Kong shares closed higher Wednesday, with financials and consumer staples leading gains on the back of strong corporate earnings, while investors await cues on policy from politburo meetings due later this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 129.80 or 0.45% at 29,071.34. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed up 0.28% at 11,014.69.
China Mainland shares were flat Wednesday as investors awaited kKey politburo meeting for policy deliberations, shrugging off strong company earnings as economy recovered from the VirusCasedemic.
Japanese shares closed higher Wednesday, led by technology stocks.
The Nikkei share average finished up 0.21% to close at 29,053.97, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.29% to finish at 1,903.
Australian shares were up Wednesday as energy stocks rose tracking an uptick in Crude Oil prices, though losses in gold and technology capped gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished + 0.11% at 7,041.5. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.31% at 12,659.6.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 28 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|6:44am EDT
|167.33
|+0.46
|+0.28%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:43am EDT
|354.76
|+1.87
|+0.53%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:03am EDT
|1,762.91
|+21.82
|+1.25%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,053.97
|+62.08
|+0.21%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,071.34
|+129.80
|+0.45%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:47am EDT
|7,320.00
|+24.50
|+0.34%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,181.47
|-33.95
|-1.06%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:47am EDT
|1,576.79
|+17.56
|+1.13%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,974.48
|+14.86
|+0.25%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,469.14
|+112.67
|+1.77%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,457.07
|+14.46
|+0.42%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:18am EDT
|49,733.84
|+789.70
|+1.61%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,608.50
|+1.82
|+0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Apr 2021
|418.49
|+2.94
|+0.71%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!