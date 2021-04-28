Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ABNB $DKNG $GENI $KARO $UBER

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 28 April, as follows:

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and 210 price target. The consensus target is at 188.26.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and an 81 price target. The consensus target for the online gambling company is at 73.31.

Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI): Oppenheimer started coverage with a Buy rating and a 25 price target. No consensus target is available yet.

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO): BofA Securities started the shares with a Buy rating and a 52 price target. The company had a recent IPO, and no consensus target has been set. The shares finished trading on Tuesday at 38.98.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UBER): Needham started the ride-sharing giant with a Buy rating and a 77 price target. The consensus target is is at 69.94.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!