The ‘Fountain of Youth’ is on Our Plates at Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

#ketones #ketosis #keto #brain #food #aging #lifestyle

“The ‘Fountain of Youth’ is on your plates at breakfast, lunch and dinner”– Paul Ebeling

A number of studies have shown that reducing intake of calories through fasting extended lifespan in animals, including mammals. It also protected the brain against age-associated degeneration. Intense exercise has been found to have similar effects.

But no 1 really knew why this protective effect occurred in both situations; fasting and performing intense exercise.

Brain levels of special growth factors called BDNF and NGF increased, and there were fewer free radicals and lipid peroxidation products in the brain. But why that happened was a mystery.

Recent studies found that in both situations, the body produces substantially more ketones. When given to animals, ketones extend lifespan, reduce brain degeneration, and protect many tissues and organs in the body.

A considerable amount of research has shown that high glucose levels are toxic to cells, especially brain cells. This condition is called glucotoxicity.

In part, glucotoxicity occurs because high glucose levels dramatically increase the generation of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products.

High fructose corn syrup, a sweetener used in many foods and drinks, is the most toxic form of glucose.

The average American’s diet contains very high levels of sugar and other simple carbohydrates that are easily converted to sugar in the body. When combined with the equally high levels of inflammatory omega-6 oils also an integral part of the typical American diet the potential for harm to people is huge.

Adding to the danger, high sugar levels also suppress generation of beneficial ketones. So, by combining intermittent fasting, regular exercise, and an eating plan that’s low in carbohydrates and high in proteins will produce optimal ketone levels.

As people age some eat much less than when they were younger, which increases ketosis and helps slow aging and diseases associated with aging. But, many of the some become deficient in many essential vitamins and minerals.

Studies show that supplying essential minerals and vitamins greatly improves the benefits of fasting and high protein, low-carb eating plan. Make it your lifestyle!

As people age, enzymes in the body become sluggish. Taking higher doses of vitamins and minerals can give sluggish enzymes their much needed boost.

A big Plus: ketones reduce the inflammation that is associated with a great many diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and heart failure.

Eat heaalthy, Be heaalthy, Live lively