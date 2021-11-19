Eat More Protein to Boost Metabolism

#eat #protein #metabolism #calories #carbohydrates

“Our metabolism is all the chemical processes that occur within our body that are keeping us alive and it is not the number of calories we burn” — Paul Ebeling

Today, ‘metabolism’ has become synonymous for our metabolic rate, which is the amount of calories we burn. Having a higher metabolism means that you are burning more calories. This makes it easier to lose weight and keep it off- meaning that doughnut you decided to indulge in will not be the end of the world.

Our size, gender, genetics, and age all play a part in our metabolic rate, but there are ways to control it.

Here is a proven way to increase metabolism, and keep your body burning like a high performing furnace.

While eating food in general increases your metabolism for a few hrs, protein gives the biggest increase. This is because food requires extra calories to digest, absorb, and process the meal, which is called the thermic effect of food (TEF).

Protein can increase your metabolism as much as 30%, and can also cause you to eat less. So if you increase the amount of protein in your eating plan, you should be well on your way to a higher metabolism.

So, imagine that your plate has 4 quadrants. ¼ of the plate should be a protein dish, like fine red meat, Organic chicken, fatty fish, uncured bacon, mushrooms, eggs, hard cheese and/or grilled legumes in butter and no bread or sugary drinks. If you do more than 30 mins of exercise daily, you will likely need more protein.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively