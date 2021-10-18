10.1 C
New York
Monday, October 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeCoronavirus
CoronavirusCovid19Health

The Food We Eat Affects COVID Risk

By Paul Ebeling

#food #COVID #eat

“Be Careful of Cooking Oils” — Paul Ebeling

A compelling report in the journal Gastroenterology offers a radically novel yet logically sound explanation as to why some COVID-19 patients develop life-threatening organ failure, namely their high unsaturated fat intake.

Data indicate that COVID-19 mortality rates are heavily influenced by the amount of unsaturated fats you eat. Simply put, unsaturated fat intake is associated with increased mortality from COVID-19, while saturated fat intake lowers your risk of death

The researchers believe early treatment with calcium and egg albumin will reduce rates of organ failure and ICU admissions, as they bind unsaturated fats and reduce organ injury

Omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) makes up the bulk of the omega-6 consumed and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases, because when consumed in excessive amounts, LA acts as a metabolic poison

Detailed instructions for how to calculate and track your LA intake are included, click here to live better safer.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleInflation Worries Increasing Appetite for Bitcoin and GBITS
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com