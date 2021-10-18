The Food We Eat Affects COVID Risk

#food #COVID #eat

“Be Careful of Cooking Oils” — Paul Ebeling

A compelling report in the journal Gastroenterology offers a radically novel yet logically sound explanation as to why some COVID-19 patients develop life-threatening organ failure, namely their high unsaturated fat intake.

Data indicate that COVID-19 mortality rates are heavily influenced by the amount of unsaturated fats you eat. Simply put, unsaturated fat intake is associated with increased mortality from COVID-19, while saturated fat intake lowers your risk of death

The researchers believe early treatment with calcium and egg albumin will reduce rates of organ failure and ICU admissions, as they bind unsaturated fats and reduce organ injury

Omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) makes up the bulk of the omega-6 consumed and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases, because when consumed in excessive amounts, LA acts as a metabolic poison

Detailed instructions for how to calculate and track your LA intake are included, click here to live better safer.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!