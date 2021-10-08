15.7 C
Relax Fast, There Will Always Be Another Trade

By Paul Ebeling

Keep calm under pressure, there will always be another trade” — Paul Ebeling

If you are a regular reader of this column you know that eating well is important for a healthy life, but it can also affect our nerves.

Some people drink coffee or smoke because they think it relaxes them, but it does not.

A Big Q: Are you trying to quit smoking?

The Big A: Get some stop smoking tips, and get started on your healthy eating plan.

Some people feel relaxed temporarily when they eat sweets, like candies, soda, or pastries, but do not do it because sugar give us energy spikes and sugar highs, which can make our minds work over-time.

Try eating dark chocolate almonds and foods rich in Vitamin C, like blueberries, tomatoes, and oranges, because they help reduce cortisol, a type of neurotransmitter that causes us to feel stress. And if you like coffee, remember the darker the bean the less caffeine, do not add sugar, and breve is best meaning heavy cream not milk!

And if you get bothered, take a break, go outside and take a walk, there will always be another trade. Find a favorite place in nature to unwind and breath.

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

