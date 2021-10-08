Los Angeles is Going Full-COVID on Indoor Establishments, Restaurants, Other Venues

#COVID #vaccinated

A host of indoor venues may now have to adhere to a mandated vaccine ordinance imposed on 6 October 2021, by the Los Angeles City Council.

In a decision that only 2 members on the 11-member board voted against, the ordinance mandates proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor establishments including restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, gyms, bowling alleys, pool halls, tattoo and piercing businesses and museums.

According to the LA Times, “An exemption to the requirement would be available for people with a ‘sincerely held religious belief’ or a relevant medical condition. But exempt customers must show a recent negative coronavirus test result and a written note attesting to their religious belief or medical condition for entry to the businesses requiring vaccination.”

The ordinance also requires outdoor venues with 5,000 or more attendees to show proof of vaccination as of 4 November 2021. It will be challenged in the courts

Have a prosperous day, avoid LA, Keep the Faith!