Meme Report: Thursday’s Winners

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks

$NIO $WISH

Nio Inc.’s (NYSE:NIO) stock was up solidly Thursday, following a rating upgrade from Neutral to Buy with a price target of 56 at Goldman Sachs. The premium EV carmaker’s ET7 model was cited as the major reason for the upgrade. Goldie analyst Fei Fang forecasts a 65% upside from the stock’s current price.

The stock’s 52-wk range is 21.17 – 66.99. The average daily trading volume is about 44.3-M/shares, and more than 67-M/shares changed hands on the day.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw its stock downgraded from Perform to Underperform at Oppenheimer Monday. The stock’s price target was maintained at 4. Oppenheimer said that “the company is facing a perfect storm of negative challenges heading into 4Q.” 

Shares of ContextLogic traded up 6%, at 5.23 in a 52-wk range of 4.61 – 32.85. The average daily trading volume is around 40.8-M/shares, and 33.5-M/shares traded on the day.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

