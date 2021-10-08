Meme Report: Thursday’s Winners

#meme #stocks

$NIO $WISH

Nio Inc.’s (NYSE:NIO) stock was up solidly Thursday, following a rating upgrade from Neutral to Buy with a price target of 56 at Goldman Sachs. The premium EV carmaker’s ET7 model was cited as the major reason for the upgrade. Goldie analyst Fei Fang forecasts a 65% upside from the stock’s current price.

The stock’s 52-wk range is 21.17 – 66.99. The average daily trading volume is about 44.3-M/shares, and more than 67-M/shares changed hands on the day.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw its stock downgraded from Perform to Underperform at Oppenheimer Monday. The stock’s price target was maintained at 4. Oppenheimer said that “the company is facing a perfect storm of negative challenges heading into 4Q.”

Shares of ContextLogic traded up 6%, at 5.23 in a 52-wk range of 4.61 – 32.85. The average daily trading volume is around 40.8-M/shares, and 33.5-M/shares traded on the day.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!