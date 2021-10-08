15.7 C
Crypto Bulls Are Running

By Paul Ebeling

#crypto

$BTCUSD $ETHUSD $GBITS

Bitcoin has tested the $50,000 price level a few times now, and if the positive momentum continues to support the price action, we will be looking at a strong weekend for cryptos.”– Paul Ebeling

Bitcoin’s price is up Friday morning and has managed to hold above a Key mark at $50,000 as analysts predict cryptocurrencies are going to soar in Q-4 Y 2021.

At the time of writing, bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 1.2% to trade at $55,224. Ethereum (ETHUSD), the world’s 2nd largest crypto by market cap, was up 0.5% to trade at $3,600.

This comes amid reassuring statements from the US that they will not come down hard on cryptos.

The founder of Zap Protocol, said: “Bitcoin, ethereum and the broader crypto market are likely to have a ludicrously strong fourth quarter, and I predict we will see new all-time highs across the board by 2022.

He said the 2 major cryptos are already approaching their all-time highs and predicts bitcoin will breach the $100,000 mark as early as year-end, while ethereum will hit $10,000 – 12,000.

The market has demonstrated itself to be increasingly resilient to adverse market developments, such as China clamping down on crypto or Tesla’s Elon Musk backtracking on his pro-crypto stance.

The CEO and founder of financial advisory organization deVere Group, said: “I’m confident that if the current momentum in prices continues, we could see the bitcoin price hit to-date unknown highs of $100,000.”

HeffCap’s War Room General Shayne Heffernan, PhD, predicted Bitcoin at $100-K many months ago, way ahead of the pack and he sees GBITS at $200.each near term. GBITS is currently trading at $165.73.

As for Ethereum: It is highly likely that the price may test the 4-K price mark, and that may open the way for the price to retest its all-time high, which matters the most.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

