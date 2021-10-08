#oranges #heart #eyes #health

“Eat Oranges for a healthy heart and healthy eyes“– Paul Ebeling

Oranges are a good source of potassium, a mineral that’s essential for heart health. Diets containing foods that are good sources of potassium and low in sodium can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

Oranges are a good source of folate, which can help protect against heart disease. An important flavonoid in oranges is hesperidin, which has been shown to lower high blood pressure.

Oranges are a super source of vitamin C, 1 orange provides nearly 100 % of the recommended dietary intake of vitamin C. They are also a great source of dietary fiber and a good source of pectin, carotenes, potassium, B vitamins and folic acid.

Add to all of the above…

The antioxidant vitamin C found in oranges is critical to eye health. Scientists report that vitamin C can help slow the progression of age related macular degeneration and reduce the risk of cataracts.

The origins of the orange are thought to be in Southern Asia and from there, it spread to Syria, Persia, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Columbus brought them to the West Indies, and Spanish explorers brought them into Florida, where they were 1st planted around Y 1675.

Spanish missionaries were responsible for introducing them to California. Approximately 80% of America’s orange juice is made from Florida-grown oranges.

Ear healthy, Be healthy, Live lively