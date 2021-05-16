Regular Exercise is a Mood Booster

#brain #exercise #mood #happy

Whenever you need to lighten your mood, go for a walk, run, ride your bike or hit the gym. You will be working out your body and you will feel better after.

Stress, anxiety, worries, concerns and depression, they all come together here.

The combination of these stressors directly affect your mood and can be improved through exercise.

Exercise boosts the production of the “happy” chemicals in the brain, the “feel good” chemicals, endorphins and serotonin.

Exercise helps to take the mind off anxious and unhappy thoughts. Whether you are trying lift a barbell or trying to hold a yoga pose, you are focused on the activity rather than on any stressors. Your improved sleep and increased energy levels will help you feel better.

Bottom line: Through the combination of factors outlined above, exercise makes you happy. It should be a part of your life, make it so!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!