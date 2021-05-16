16.9 C
New York
Sunday, May 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthFitness
HealthFitnessPolitics

Regular Exercise is a Mood Booster

By Paul Ebeling

#brain #exercise #mood #happy

Whenever you need to lighten your mood, go for a walk, run, ride your bike or hit the gym. You will be working out your body and you will feel better after.

Stress, anxiety, worries, concerns and depression, they all come together here.

The combination of these stressors directly affect your mood and can be improved through exercise.

Exercise boosts the production of the “happy” chemicals in the brain, the “feel good” chemicals, endorphins and serotonin.

Exercise helps to take the mind off anxious and unhappy thoughts. Whether you are trying lift a barbell or trying to hold a yoga pose, you are focused on the activity rather than on any stressors. Your improved sleep and increased energy levels will help you feel better.

Bottom line: Through the combination of factors outlined above, exercise makes you happy. It should be a part of your life, make it so!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBitcoin has Become More Common in Everyday Transactions
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com