Printing Money Augurs Inflation, Inflation Leads to Higher Interest Rates…

“The massive printing of money is going to lead to an economic crisis that Washington insiders are ignoring”-– Steven Forbes

There is real danger is printing money, as it leads to inflation and that means higher interest rates, and strains on the economy.

Mr. Biden wants not just the current $19-T aid/relief/stimulus bill, he wants a another bill after that, and then another.

The government’s printing press does not create resources, real people working create resources.

Mr. Forbes did support aid/relief/stimulus checks going to Americans, but added that the payments distorted the labor market as a disincentive for Americans to go back to work.

The Trump economy was reviving, it is still reviving, despite Mr. Biden and his early on attempts to hobble it.

The fact is this economy would be boom without him and printing money will not help it, what is will do is crash it.

Those of us that remember Jimmy Carter know what happens: economic stagnation, higher prices and interest rates, and higher unemployment.

The US economy cannot/will not be socialized and this massive money printing has massive consequences. And it is being ignored.

Okay, a little bit inflation is good, but a lot of inflation is really bad.

The Big Q: Why?

The Big A: Printing money reduces purchasing power and makes people poorer.

Solution: Prepare your portfolio against an economic crash.

