Professor Dershowitz on Free Speech

Professor Alan Dershowitz, 82 anni, opined on Free Speech and the 2nd impeachment of former President Trump Saturday.

He notes that President Trump asked for peaceful and patriotic demonstrations.

In America, “it has been a custom to differentiate an advocate and an actor“. That means that the law should go after the people who commit crimes, and not the speaker, and that this principle goes back to a letter that Thomas Jefferson penned in Y 1801.

Professor Dershowitz spoke on what options the Senate could take. Saying “They also have the option of voting against trying the case, they won’t do that, because all you need is a majority, to try the case you need two thirds to convict. But they have a majority now and they will vote to have a trial and that trial will be unconstitutional.”

He went on to say, “My own view, and it is not a view shared by other liberal academics, is that a Senate conviction would be Null and Void and Mr. Trump, citizen Trump could simply ignore the consequences. And if he decides to run for President in 2024, he would be free to do it. And the courts will have to decide whether the Senate had any authority to determine who the Presidential candidates in 2024 are.”

I believe that if there is a trial it will go for a long time and the Bright Lights would go back on Donald Trump, and that would not be a benefit for Democrats.

The Big Q: Have they thought this through?

The Big A: You can bet that Donald Trump has.

Donald Trump will move to uphold the Constitution by filing a lawsuit in the federal district court, stating that he is been subject to an unconstitutional bill of attainder.

Since Y 1787, the Constitution has contained a clause saying only that “no bill of attainder…shall be passed.” That clause was aimed at barring Congress from passing such a bill, since it is contained in a long list of clauses dealing with congressional powers.

The Supremacy Clause in Article VI also means that the ban applies to state legislatures, too. In fact, 2 of the Supreme Court’s most significant precedents on the clause’s meaning, issued in Y 1867 and followed today, involved a state law in Missouri as well as a federal law requiring a loyalty oath of former supporters of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The Supreme Court said that the clause was “an important bulwark against tyranny.”

The concept of “attainder” by legislation dates back to 16th Century England.

Professor Dershowitz believes that the people chasing Donald Trump atr doing so under the veil of progressivism and are presumed to be people of good will. Hence, the movement becomes much more dangerous than McCarthyism, which did not have the backing of the Mainstream Media.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!