My Super Anti-Inflammatory Vegetable Stew

#Anti-inflammatory #heart #organic #vegetable #stew

“This is a very nutritious stew with 4 of the 12 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods. It is an easy stew to make” — Paul Ebeling

All Organic Ingredients:

1 Cauliflower and Broccoli 1/2 bunch each

2 cup shredded Red Cabbage

1 large Yellow Onion

2 small Carrots 2 large Heirloom Tomatoes quartered

2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tsp fresh Ginger, grated

1 tsp Cumin

1 tsp Turmeric

Fresh cracked Black Java Pepper to taste 1 Tbsp Fine fine herbs A dash of Lea & Perrins

3 cups filtered water

Directions:

1. Remove skins from onion, chop fine.

2. Sauté onion EVO till golden brown in a large sauce pan.

3. Add spices, sauté for a min, stirring constantly.

4. Add 1 cup of water and cook for 10 mins to make the stock.

5. Chop the the cauliflower, broccoli into 1 in pieces and julienne the carrots

6. Pour stock into a saucepan.

7. Place all vegetables into the saucepan.

8. Add just enough water to cover the vegetable.

9. Cover and cook for 20 mins till tender but not mushy, stir occasionally.

10. Do not overcook the vegetables till they’re mushy; it will taste better if there is a slight crunch to the vegetables. 11. Dress with EVO, Fresh Basil leaves and Java pepper.

Enjoy this heart healthy stew often.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively