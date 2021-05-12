20.8 C
New York
Thursday, May 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthCooking
HealthCookingLifestyle

My Super Anti-Inflammatory Vegetable Stew

By Paul Ebeling

#Anti-inflammatory #heart #organic #vegetable #stew

This is a very nutritious stew with 4 of the 12 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods.  It is an easy stew to make” — Paul Ebeling

All Organic Ingredients:

1 Cauliflower and Broccoli 1/2 bunch each
2 cup shredded Red Cabbage
1 large Yellow Onion
2 small Carrots 2 large Heirloom Tomatoes quartered
2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tsp fresh Ginger, grated
1 tsp Cumin
1 tsp Turmeric
Fresh cracked Black Java Pepper to taste 1 Tbsp Fine fine herbs A dash of Lea & Perrins
3 cups filtered water

Directions:

1. Remove skins from onion, chop fine.
2. Sauté onion EVO till golden brown in a large sauce pan.
3. Add spices, sauté for a min, stirring constantly.
4. Add 1 cup of water and cook for 10 mins to make the stock.
5. Chop the the cauliflower, broccoli into 1 in pieces and julienne the carrots
6. Pour stock into a saucepan.
7. Place all vegetables into the saucepan.
8. Add just enough water to cover the vegetable.
9. Cover and cook for 20 mins till tender but not mushy, stir occasionally.
10. Do not overcook the vegetables till they’re mushy; it will taste better if there is a slight crunch to the vegetables. 11. Dress with EVO, Fresh Basil leaves and Java pepper.

Enjoy this heart healthy stew often.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleChina Economic Update
Next articleHorse Racing: Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Cleared to Compete in Preakness Stakes
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com