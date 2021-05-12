Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Cleared to Compete in Preakness Stakes

#horse #racing #MedinaSpirit #Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a post race drug test after its 1 May triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said Tuesday.

If the horse’s positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there for now.

The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit’s positive test raised a Question about whether the 3-yr-old colt would be allowed to compete in the 2nd leg of US horse racing’s Triple Crown.

An agreement reached between Mr. Baffert and state horseracing regulators that includes “rigorous testing and monitoring” cleared the way for Tuesday’s announcement.

Betamethasone, which is permitted at certain levels in some racing jurisdictions, is not allowed at any level in Maryland so if it is found in Medina Spirit or any other horse, regulators will ask for the horse to be scratched.

