Getting pro on trading – ClickTrades trading tools review

Professional trading is a skill that can be achieved with hard work diligence, and also, the usage of different trading tools, some of which are provided by brokerage houses focused on offering competitive conditions for customers. As with any other endeavor, with the use of tools, it is possible to improve productivity and squeeze out the available potential.

ClickTrades is a CFD broker, currently offering access to 2,100 CFD instruments based on many different asset classes, regulated by FSA, and with a client-centric approach, which is why there are many features and tools part of its ecosystem. There are several important trading tools provided and retail traders wanting to get involved in the markets as professional traders do, can take advantage of them, due to several benefits associated.

WebTrader

Considering the importance of the trading platform, any trader should be focusing on solutions offering both a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools built-in. ClickTrades WebTrader is one of the options available when trading with this broker, customized according to the latest market requirements.

Intuitive and easy to use, integrating various order types, and with a wide range of price charts and time frames, are all required to analyze price action developments and place new orders fast, when an opportunity arises. The WebTrader allows the usage of up to 10 charts at the same time and comes with reputed third-party tools directly integrated into it.

A financial news feed is very useful to stay updated with the latest price-moving headlines, helping traders to spot what assets could be more volatile than usual in the near term. Lastly, a higher degree of customization will allow each trader to adapt the platform based on the device used or other personal tastes.

MetaTrader 5

Many professional CFD traders continue to rely on software developed by MetaQuotes. These platforms have been in the market for more than 15 years and the latest version available is MetaTrader 5. Also part of the ClickTrades trading tools, MT5 carries diverse execution modes to cope with different market conditions and is equipped with powerful and flexible tools for a highly customizable trading experience.

When financial assets are very active as during the present time, lightning-fast trade execution, live market updates, and price alerts are resources of great use for professional traders. ClickTrades MT5 is the second platform of choice available with the broker, aiming to create an optimal trading environment for traders with high aspirations.

ClickTrades Account Types

Access to different account types means traders with various profiles can find what they want, based on personal finances or trading goals. The ClickTrades account types offer had been designed to offer access to several important benefits, including daily market reviews, daily analyst recommendations, full access to a video library, and a dedicated account representative.

Essential, Original, and Signature accounts are provided to meet the traders’ demands in 2021 and beyond, as financial markets continue to evolve and new requirements emerge. ClickTrades is a CFD brokerage that has been upgrading its offer over the past few years, which is why a growing number of traders have joined its ranks.

Trading Central

One of the tools deserving special attention for traders aspiring to become professionals is ClickTrades Trading Central. Developed by an award-winning company specialized in market analytics and research, it can optimize trading sessions for any type of trader.

This is a dynamic and efficient product, providing access to a multitude of technical indicators applicable for a broad range of assets, including shares, commodities, indices, forex, ETFs, and bonds. Fully integrated into the ClickTrades WebTrader, Trading Central offers fundamental analytics on popular CFD instruments and is mobile-friendly, given the platform can be used even on smartphones or tablets.

Economic Calendar

Taking advantage of an economic calendar is important for a professional trader, especially when sensitive data such as GDP, inflation, unemployment, or industrial production, are being released. At ClickTrades there is an economic calendar available, updated instantly when indicators are published.

News trading is one of the approaches embraced by traders, given liquidity and volatility spike when economic figures come out. It is critical to consider that professionals generally wait until the market digest the news and only then look to enter with a new trade if an opportunity is spotted and it is optimal from a risk/reward perspective.

The bottom line

Since only with a variety of trading tools can a trader benefit from the full potential of financial markets, ClickTrades proves to a CFD broker that continues to think about its customers. With years of experience in the world of CFD trading, this is one of the brands to keep into account, especially by traders having high expectations from their broker. There is still unexplored potential in the market, but only with the right tools and preparation can people take advantage of it

Risk warning: The materials contained on this document are not made by Clicktrades but by an independent third party and should not in any way be construed, either explicitly or implicitly, directly or indirectly, as investment advice, recommendation or suggestion of an investment strategy with respect to a financial instrument, in any manner whatsoever. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70%-85% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.