“Earth has warmed 1.6 degrees F (0.9 degrees C) since Y 1942, when Mr. Biden was born”— Paul Ebeling

Global temperatures in Y 2021 are cooler than in recent years following the presence of a strong La Nina event in December that cooled the tropical Pacific Ocean.

March was the coldest month globally since Y 2014 at just below 0.7 degrees Celsius and April was also relatively cool.

The yr Y 2020 ranked as the warmest year on record at 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than the baseline 1951-1980 mean, according to an analysis by NASA, following a long-term trend of global warming.

The United States, which had its 5th warmest yr, broke the record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1-B with 22 of them in Y 2020, including hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and a Midwest derecho.

The old record of 16 was set in Y 2011. This was the 6th yr running with 10 or more billion-dollar climate disasters.

“It has been 28 years since the World Meteorological Organization issued the first state of the climate report in 1993, due to the concerns raised at that time about projected climate change,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas said in a report released in mid-April.

“While understanding of the climate system and computing power have increased since then, the basic message remains the same and we now have 28 more years of data that show significant temperature increases over land and sea as well as other changes like sea level rise, melting of sea ice and glaciers and changes in precipitation patterns. This underscores the robustness of climate science based on the physical laws governing the behavior of the climate system,” he added.

Mr. Biden puffeningly has said he will reduce US emissions by 50 to 52% by Y 2030 , and earlier this yr reversed President Trump’s (45) decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.

The Paris accord has been adopted by nearly 200 countries to tackle global warming and cut greenhouse gas emissions. But is really a massive transfer of wealth from the US to other countries including China, as the US is about or the lowest emitter in the world.

