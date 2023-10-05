Friday, October 6, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Artificial Intelligence Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) buys NetSimple
Artificial IntelligenceCryptoEducationFeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsOpinionPaul EbelingPaul EbelingReal EstateShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksStrategyTodays Trade Ideas

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) buys NetSimple

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), (“STAR or the Company”) has agreed to purchase DigiPro Payments, LLC dba NetSimple (“NetSimple”) through a new wholly owned subsidiary of Star alliance. The transaction will close no later than October 12, 2023, giving time for the new subsidiary to be set up by STAR.

STAR will purchase NetSimple for 3 million shares of Series D preferred stock that will convert into STAR common shares at five common shares for each preferred share with a combination of cash for working capital to speed growth. The conversion cannot take place until the market value of STAR’s common stock is a minimum of $0.50 cents per share.

NetSimple is a Fintech and Merchant Service Provider company with a proven track record and current leadership that has invested over 10 years of continuous strategic technology development and technical/market testing prior to launching the brand.

NetSimple uses Proprietary SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Platform that enables publishers to create, manage and market websites, shopping carts and digital web content with fully integrated on-line, in-person and brick-and-mortar for payment processing.

NetSimple’s proprietary SaaS Platform was developed to specifically ensure ADA Web Compliance* enabling website publishers to create, manage and market websites, shopping carts and digital content with integrated web accessibility compliance not available on other Content Management System / shopping cart providers, and effectively futureproofing NetSimple’s offering.

NetSimple has revenue this year through September 2023 of $704,400, growing monthly, with a current run rate in excess of $100,000 and is profitable. With this acquisition, revenue is expected to more than double over the next six months.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, “This is an exciting acquisition for Star. It brings revenue and profit immediately as well as an exciting plan for growth. This acquisition is part of our plans to diversify with our Artificial Intelligence acquisition and our first Fintech acquisition. NetSimple has proprietary software which is a major reason for the acquisition as our intent is to always look for Companies that bring new platforms that will enhance growth. NetSimple boasts a highly experienced and successful management team. We are excited to welcome them to the STAR family.”

Richard continued: “This does not, in any way, change our core business of mining and mining technology, however with our available asset base, we intend to continue to look for undervalued assets that will drive shareholder value.”

Tim Renfroe, CEO of NetSimple stated:” We are extremely excited to become part of the STAR group of Companies. Although the base of business is mining and mining technology, the forward-thinking management at STAR are just the partners we want to team up with. They recognized the value of our proprietary technology that has huge room for growth. We can see the direction STAR is heading in with its new fintech and AI divisions. We know we will add significant revenue and profit to the group. We are excited to be one of the only Fintech ISOs to be partnered with, and backed by, a gold mining and mining technology firm.”

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. (“the Company”, or “STAL”) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL’s assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including “Genesis,” our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

Now Star is adding new proprietary technology platforms in AI and Fintech that will enhance the value of the group.

It is STAL’s goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company’s financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company’s statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: [email protected]

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

FacebookLinkedin,

Twitter, @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

What’s Next for Bitcoin

OnlyFans and PornHub: The Moral Decay of Western Society

Sovereign Individual Guide to Free Thinking

Trump Speaker of the House Could Spark Market Rally

Sotheby’s Sale

Biden Weighs on the Global Economy with War, Rates and Inflation

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

What’s Next for Bitcoin
OnlyFans and PornHub: The Moral Decay of Western Society
Sovereign Individual Guide to Free Thinking

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.