Friday, October 6, 2023
Sovereign Individual and Bitcoin

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The book The Sovereign Individual by James Dale Davidson and William Rees-Mogg was published in 1997, and it predicted a number of trends that have come to pass, including the rise of the internet, the decline of the nation-state, and the increasing importance of individual sovereignty.

One of the key themes of the book is that the rise of the internet and other technological innovations is making it possible for individuals to become more self-sufficient and less reliant on governments and other institutions. The authors argue that this trend will lead to a decrease in the level of freedom that governments have over their citizens, and a rise in the level of taxation that governments need to impose in order to fund their operations.

There is some evidence to support the authors’ claims. For example, the rise of the gig economy has led to an increase in the number of people who are self-employed and not subject to the same level of government oversight as traditional employees. Additionally, the rise of cryptocurrencies has made it possible for people to store and transfer their wealth without the need for a bank or other financial institution.

Overall, the book The Sovereign Individual is a thought-provoking work that raises important questions about the future of freedom and taxation in the digital age. While the authors’ predictions may not all come to pass, the book provides a valuable framework for thinking about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Here are some specific examples of how the trends described in the book are playing out in the real world:

  • The rise of the gig economy has led to an increase in the number of people who are self-employed and not subject to the same level of government oversight as traditional employees.
  • The rise of cryptocurrencies has made it possible for people to store and transfer their wealth without the need for a bank or other financial institution.
  • Governments are still able to impose a significant amount of control over their citizens through things like taxes, regulations, and surveillance.
  • The internet has also made it possible for governments to exert more control over their citizens in some ways, such as through the use of social media and big data.
  • Bitcoin can be used to store wealth without having to rely on a bank or other financial institution. This can be especially beneficial for people who live in countries with unstable currencies or who do not have access to traditional banking services.
  • Bitcoin can be used to transfer wealth anywhere in the world without having to go through a traditional financial institution. This can be especially beneficial for people who work and travel internationally.
  • Bitcoin can be used to make payments to businesses and individuals who accept Bitcoin. This can give people more choices about where to spend their money and can help to reduce their reliance on traditional financial institutions.

It is important to note that the book The Sovereign Individual is not a call for anarchy or revolution. Rather, it is a call for individuals to be aware of the trends that are shaping the world around them and to take steps to protect their freedom and sovereignty.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

