Mr. Biden’s Admin is a Farce

#Biden #vaccine #viruscasdemic #rule #farce #jobs #economy #Fed #trade

“The Biden economy is a disaster!” — Paul Ebeling

It is a complete farce for Mr. Biden to claim credit for creating jobs that were merely restored after a closed economy reopened. The Biden economy is a disaster. As it is on life support from the Fed.

Budget and trade deficits are at record highs and the accompanying inflation destroys real incomes.

*Farce: A comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay and typically including crude characterization and ludicrously improbable situations.

And there there is this

A US federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration’s efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the rule.

The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new Bidenrule, which is set to take effect on 4 January 2022.

Have you heard about Mr. Biden’s bizarre moment at the Climate Control Conference where he physically lost it?

Have a healthy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!