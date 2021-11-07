7.2 C
Mr. Biden’s Admin is a Farce

By Paul Ebeling

“The Biden economy is a disaster!” — Paul Ebeling

It is a complete farce for Mr. Biden to claim credit for creating jobs that were merely restored after a closed economy reopened. The Biden economy is a disaster. As it is on life support from the Fed.

Budget and trade deficits are at record highs and the accompanying inflation destroys real incomes.

*Farce: A comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay and typically including crude characterization and ludicrously improbable situations.

And there there is this

A US federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration’s efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the rule.

The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new Bidenrule, which is set to take effect on 4 January 2022.

Have you heard about Mr. Biden’s bizarre moment at the Climate Control Conference where he physically lost it?

Have a healthy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

