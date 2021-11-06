Eat Dark Chocolate!

#cacao #chocolate #eat #health #brain

High quality, dark chocolate has many benefits. Studies have shown it can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, pre-eclampsia and gestational hypertension, metabolic indicators of stress, and waist circumference, among other benefits.

And for chocolate lovers researchers from Northern Arizona University have added another benefit of high quality dark chocolate to the list.

It found that dark chocolate demonstrated the ability to boost attention, alertness and improve performance.

In other words, chocolate not only tastes great and reduces your risk of disease, but it can also help you to get more done and perform better.

Plus, eating dark chocolate at least 5X per wk leads to weight loss, according to medical school professor Dr. Beatrice Golomb. Her research shows that a girl weighing 120lbs is likely to lose 5lbs by doing so.

The Big Q: Sounds too good to be true?

The Big A: Professor Lambert of Penn State University discovered that cacao, chocolate’s pure form, has chemicals that stop dietary fat digestion in our gut. Thus instead of absorbing these fats into your body you pass them, which keeps you from gaining weight.

The bacteria in our gut also convert cacao’s fiber into good chemicals that make us feel full, making you eat less.

If you decide on this chocolate weight loss regimen choose a cup of daily hot dark chocolate with stevia.

Stevia has no calories and dark chocolate has a high cacao content. Cacao has few calories and is rich in healthy chemicals. In fact, scientists discovered it is good for your heart and reduces overall inflammation. So, it is a safe and very healthy drink.

When choosing your chocolate make sure it is:

1. Dark and Raw. The darker the chocolate, the less sugar is added. Aim for at least 70% cacao content. And raw cacao is even better. The more cacao is processed, the more flavanols are destroyed.

2. Organic. Non-organic cocoa may contain residues of the dangerous herbicide glyphosate the active ingredient in Roundup, and other pesticides used in conventional farming.

3. Free Trade. Cacao crops are often unfairly traded, and have even been linked to child enslavement.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively