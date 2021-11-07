F1: MercedesAMG Locks Out the Front Row on the Grid at Mexico City

#Mexico #GrandPrix #Ferrari #Leclerc #Saintz #Bottas #Hamilton #MercedesAMG

“Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position for this yrs Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but Ferrari is way out front in the stock department” — Paul Ebeling

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock at the close Friday in NY: 262.52+5.19 (+2.02%) At close: November 5 4:00P EDT and 264.23 +1.71 (+0.65%)

After hours: Nov 5, 04:55P EDT

MercedesAMG stunned Red Bull with a qualifying turnaround to secure a front row lockout, with Bottas took his 19th career pole position in F1 ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the 71 lap race.

The result has Max Verstappen in 3rd place with team-mate Carlos Perez in 4th place.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly won the ‘best of the rest’ battle again with 5th place in qualifying, as Carlos Sainz Jr claimed 6th place for Ferrari just 0.002s faster than McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Charles Leclerc had to settle for 8th place for Ferrari with AlphaTauri’s Tsunoda and McLaren’s Lando Norris completing the Q3 contenders, but both will start the Mexican GP from the back of the grid due to power unit change penalties.

Current weather forecasts predict Sunny and dry conditions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with a very small chance of rain during the race. The temperature is expected to be 20c for the start of the race.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Friday at 262.52 +5.19 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 266.67 in NY just shy of its all time high.

Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 261.52, the resistance is None. All of our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Friday, Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 186.31.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

