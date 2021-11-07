#BoxOffice #VirusCasedemic #domestic #worldwide

“This overwrought superhero flick has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score and audience CinemaScore of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”— Paul Ebeling

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals fought its way to a $71-M debut from 4,090 theaters in North America, the low end of expectations but fared better overseas for a worldwide start of $161.7-M, the 2nd-biggest global opening of the VirusCasedemic era.

Eternals‘ domestic start the lowest of any of the 26 titles Marvel’s cinematic universe, it received a B CinemaScore.

Elsewhere at the box office

Pablo Larrain’s specialty film Spencer starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana started off with $2.1-M from 996 theaters, underscoring the challenges facing adult-skew dramas now. Neon is hopeful that Spencer, coming # 8, will have long legs throughout awards season.

Surveys find that moviegoers over 45 anni, and even over 35 anni, are reluctant to return to cinemas.

But, this title is providing a major boost for the specialty market is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which saw a Zero decline from last weekend. The Searchlight Pictures film grossed $2.6-M from 996 locations in its 3rd frame for a domestic total of $8.5-M. Overseas, it has grossed $11.1-M from its 1st 16 material markets.

Mainstream offerings

Dune placed #2 domestically with $7.6-M in its 3rd weekend for a domestic total of $83.9-M. Internationally, it finished Sunday with $246.5-M for a global take of $338.4-.

James Bond’s No Time to Die crossed the $500-M milestone overseas to finish the weekend with $524.3-M internationally and $667.1-M worldwide. It placed #3 domestically in its 5th weekend.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage came #4 with $4.5-M for a domestic total of $197-M and $424.6-M worldwide.

Hollywood tentpole Red Notice was also a player on the marquee this weekend, but no 1 knows what it officially grossed since Netflix does not report box office grosses. Some with access to numbers say Red Notice may not have earned much more than $1.3-M, aka Dead on Arrival (DOA).

Have some fun see a movie in a theater this week. Keep the Faith!