Junk Food Kills, Do Not Eat It

“The people’s struggle with weight gain and obesity is a common, costly health issue, leading to an increase in risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, just to name a few”— Paul Ebeling Junk Food Addiction is Real!

Obese individuals also have substantially higher medical expenses and indirect costs associated with lost productivity, transportation and premature mortality, and obesity is the reason why 1 in 3 fail to qualify for military service in the US.

According to the 2019 State of Obesity report, 18.5% of American children (ages 2 to 19) and 39.6% of adults are now obese, not just overweight. Between the 1988-1994 and 2015-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys, the adult obesity rate rose over 70% and the childhood obesity rate rose by 85%, and there are no signs of this trend slowing or reversing.

While the food industry has become notorious for funding anti-obesity programs that focus on physical activity, research clearly shows that processed foods, sugary beverages and high-carbohydrate diets are a primary concern. Sure, inactivity certainly contributes to the problem, but you cannot exercise your way out of a poor diet.

Processed vegetable oils, which are high in damaged omega-6 fats, are yet another reason why processed food diets are associated with higher rates of heart disease and other diseases.

Soybean oil, which is the most widely consumed fat in the US has been shown to play a significant role in obesity and diabetes, actually upregulating genes involved in obesity. Soybean oil was found to be more obesogenic than fructose. It’s also been shown to cause neurological changes in the brain.

Processed junk food destroys your metabolism and promotes obesity through a variety of mechanisms. Among them is the way these kinds of foods affect your appetite control. Several studies have also demonstrated that processed foods are addictive. Do not eat it!

