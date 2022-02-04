#health #walking #exercise #MET #life #death

“If your Big Q is: Is walking enough exercise enough to improve your health? The Big A is yes!“– Paul Ebeling

The research shows that even 15 mins of moderate-intensity exercise is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dying. Data from 2 groups of individuals was analyzed by researchers, 1 group of individuals 65 anni that was followed for 12 yrs, and another group of 122,417 individuals 60 anni that was followed for 10 yrs.

Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) was used for measuring physical activity. MET refers to how much energy measured in calories is expended per minute of physical activity, 1 MET is equivalent to how much energy is expended from just sitting.

The amount of MET mins a person accumulates up every wk is dependent on physical activity intensity. Moderate intensity activities range between 3 and 5.9 MET minutes while activities of vigorous-intensity are categorized as 6 or more MET mins. The recommended guidelines for exercise levels are from 500 to 1000 MET mins per wk.

The researchers examined the related risk of death for 4 wkly physical activity categories in MET mins, defined as inactive, low (1-499 MET minutes), medium (500-999 MET minutes), or high (over 1000 MET mins).

There were a total of 18,210 deaths during the follow form both of the groups. The risk of death reduced as the exercise level increased. In comparison to individuals who were inactive, those with low activity levels had a 22% risk of death, medium activity levels had a 28% risk of death and high activity levels had a 35% reduced risk of death.

The biggest increase in benefit was seen at a low exercise level, with a 22% reduction in risk of death in this activity level, which is equivalent to a daily 15-min walk, in comparison to inactive individuals.

Walking regularly is also associated with a 43% reduction in risk of stroke and heart attack risk factors. Researchers have shown that women who walk at least three hours every week have less of a risk of suffering a stroke in comparison to those who walk less or not at all.

The take away: Walking will improve our health, but improving cardiovascular fitness will require more vigorous exercise by increasing heart rate.

Have a healthy, happy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!