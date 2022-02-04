#lifestyle #living #likable

“Our likability is not entirely up to us, it depends on our roles and functions within our community, and how much we have in common with them and their biases“– Paul Ebeling

So, do the following:

  1. Be a listener because people like being listened to
  2. Be supportive
  3. Follow up
  4. Find common ground
  5. Utilize body language
  6. Put your phone away
  7. Do not over complain
  8. Do not try to dominate
  9. Put your phone away
  10. Do not brag
  11. Keep disagreement to a minimum

Being friendly comes down to being agreeable, making people feel comfortable and welcome, making them feel accepted, understood, and valued. Keep those things in mind, and when in doubt about what to say, keep quiet.

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleHealth: Walking for a Longer Life
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR