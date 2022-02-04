#lifestyle #living #likable

“Our likability is not entirely up to us, it depends on our roles and functions within our community, and how much we have in common with them and their biases“– Paul Ebeling

So, do the following:

Be a listener because people like being listened to Be supportive Follow up Find common ground Utilize body language Put your phone away Do not over complain Do not try to dominate Put your phone away Do not brag Keep disagreement to a minimum

Being friendly comes down to being agreeable, making people feel comfortable and welcome, making them feel accepted, understood, and valued. Keep those things in mind, and when in doubt about what to say, keep quiet.

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!