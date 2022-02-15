Health: The Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

#health #fasting #intermittent #IF #body #brain #longevity
“Intermittent fasting is an eating plan where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting” — Paul Ebeling
There are different types of intermittent fasting, such as the 16/8 and 5:2 methods. Many studies show that it can have powerful benefits for your body and brain.
Here are several evidence-based health benefits of intermittent fasting, as follows:
Changes the function of hormones, cells, and genes
Can help you lose weight and visceral fat
Can reduce insulin resistance, lowering your risk for type 2 diabetes
Can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body
Induces various cellular repair processes
May be beneficial for heart health the world’s biggest killer
May extend your lifespan, helping you live longer
Currently, IF is one of the most popular eating styles out there.
Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively