Health: The Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

#health #fasting #intermittent #IF #body #brain #longevity

“Intermittent fasting is an eating plan where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting” — Paul Ebeling

There are different types of intermittent fasting, such as the 16/8 and 5:2 methods. Many studies show that it can have powerful benefits for your body and brain.

Here are several evidence-based health benefits of intermittent fasting, as follows:

Changes the function of hormones, cells, and genes

Can help you lose weight and visceral fat

Can reduce insulin resistance, lowering your risk for type 2 diabetes

 Can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body

Induces various cellular repair processes

Plus

May be beneficial for heart health the world’s biggest killer

This

Has benefits for your brain

and this!

May extend your lifespan, helping you live longer

Currently, IF is one of the most popular eating styles out there.

Getting started 

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

