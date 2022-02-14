Finally a Yacht Club for the Metaverse Ape NFTs

These are Rare Apes but they are Lazy.

“I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.” -Bill Gates.

What’s in development: Games, Memes, Metaverse, Breeding, Ape Items, Treasure Hunts, NFT Engine, Cartoons and content all built around the BAYC Phenomenon.

We are bringing the ApeVerse to the People.

Fair Launch, fair distribution: All apes cost 0.01 ETH

Ownership and commercial usage rights given to the consumer over their NFT

Gain additional benefits through roadmap activations.

Everything is going according to plan.

Simply put, the metaverse is a virtual reality world where users can interact, game and experience things as they would in the real world. Using current AR and VR tech, they can immerse into this world and interact with overlaying objects and people in the visual projected in front of them.

The Lazy Rare Apes are building a Yacht Club in the Metaverse

The Lazy Rare Apes Yacht Club will be a place where Ape owners can buy land, yachts, and enjoy the Marina/Beach Club life with their NFTs.

Take your Yacht for a cruise, relax on the beach or just hang out in the Marina, the Lazy Rare Apes Metaverse will be a fun place to visit and a great place to make money.