Knights Launch Crypto Tracker in Beta

Knights Crypto Tracker is working on becoming one of thee world’s most-referenced price-tracking website for cryptoassets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

Knights Crypto Tracker will also be creating a one of a kind ratings service for New and Existing Cryptoassets.

Knights Crypto Tracker takes data from numerous exchanges and listing sites in order to give you an average price. . Knights Crypto Tracker will be one of the most useful sites for getting an overview of the cryptocurrency, NFT and Metaverse markets.

As the Beta testing is rolled out Knights Crypto Tracker will become the front page of Knights Exchange their own Exchange planning to completely reinvent the traditional Swap markets, the Multi-Chain platform will be able to trade all of the Major Currencies and everything else all in 1 place, they will also do direct cross chain swaps saving traders a lot of money and time.

The site is now available in 8 languages including Russian and Chinese.

On a daily basis, Knights Crypto Tracker could receive hundreds of requests to add specific cryptoassets and exchanges to the website.

The process of getting listed and remaining active on Knights Crypto Tracker

The online submission form is the only way to request a new addition to Knights Crypto Tracker. Do not reach out through other channels, such as email or social media, because you will always be directed to this form.

Be truthful. False or misleading claims may render your submission inadmissible. Requests that provide complete and well-structured information (with evidence) will be prioritized for review. Check and ensure that you have provided all information relevant. Take the time to consolidate your points in a separate document before completing the form. Avoid Sketchy submissions, Knights will check. Substantiate your points with evidence from credible, independently verifiable sources. Quantify and qualify your progress with concrete and specific examples. Avoid hype and vague statements, it’s not an election or a pitch, tell the truth. Organize and structure your points in a coherent and logical manner.

About Knights

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets. The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

KNIGHTS is the Token controlling The Knightsbridge DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO taking Digitization on the road to mass adoption.

Creating a bridge that connects the Metaverse and the various Chains and Markets.

Available Q1 2022 on Exchanges

Buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

UTILITY

The KNIGHTS token facilitates operations within the Ecosystem, and allows its users to benefit through many use cases:

Memberships / Subscriptions

Participatory in Environment Growth, Rewards DIRECT to your Wallet

Events (Virtual & In-Person)

NFT Entitlement

In-platform investments

NFTs: Key Future Events: – EARLY ACCESS will be released in Q2 2022. – NFTs will be released regularly on the marketplace months prior to the Early Access release. – NFT Marketplace will be made available for both PC & mobile devices – NFTs will generate passive rewards



METRICS

Knights Total Supply: 5,000,000

Decimals: 6

Initial SEED Price: 122 USD

Initial market cap: $610,000,000

Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months

Presale: 5%, $122, DRIP 9 months

Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $250, Locked 12 months

Public Sale: 1%, $Market

Crowns

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Decimals: 6

Initial SEED Price: .122 USD

Initial market cap: $122,000,000

Private Sale: 2% DRIP 12 months

Presale: 5%, $.122, DRIP 9 months

Strategic Sale (Invite only): 1%, $.250, Locked 12 months

Public Sale: 1%, $Market

