Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Tops Super Bowl Weekend with $12.8-M

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile topped Super Bowl weekend at the domestic box office with $12.8-M as ongoing reluctance among older moviegoers to return to theaters.

Universal opted to abandon an exclusive theatrical release and launch its Valentine’s Day offering Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, simultaneously in cinemas and on sister streaming service Peacock.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stayed high up on the chart to place #4 with $7.2-M for a domestic take of $759-M and global tally of $1.8-B, the Sony and Marvel superhero pic is now the #6 film of all time on the global chart.

The new Liam Neeson action pic Blacklight opened 5th with $3.6-M.

Overseas, Sony opened video game adaptation Uncharted in its 1st 15 markets. The movie, which opens domestically next wk, took in $21.5-M. Hopes are high for the film since its target audience have returned to the multiplex in full force.

At the specialty box office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza expanded nationwide following top Oscar nominations, including for best picture. The film earned $923,000 for a domestic total of $13.4-M.

