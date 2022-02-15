Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) The World’s Best in the Digital Age

“Ferrari has garnered the award for the world’s most beautiful the Daytona SP3” — Paul Ebeling

Ferraris’ (NYSE:RACE) beauty and performance has also always been Tops in my book. But, stuff that you might fined in a Chevy are not on the Ferrari dash, and is nothing new in the supercar space, but as the competition fires up, Ferrari can no longer rely on just performance and brand power to dominate as the world’s best, as Qualcomm has partnered with the Maranello Outfit to drive Ferrari’s digital innovations into the future.

Snapdragon will be the face of Qualcomm, and its systems will be used “across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive.” Qualcomm explains that the Snapdragon Digital Chassis “is comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms needed for next-generation vehicles, which includes telematics and connectivity, the digital cockpit, as well as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) functions.”

So, Ferraris of the future will be easy to connect to, better at providing information to the driver, and safer too. Qualcomm will work with Ferrari to design, develop, and integrate new digital cockpits for the Italian marque, and says that its new technologies are updateable throughout the lifetime of these future vehicles.

The partnership extends into Formula 1.

Qualcomm Technologies will start serving as a Premium Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team from the start of this season, and a Snapdragon logo on the new F1 racecars will signify this.

And Ferrari’s eSports endeavors will also benefit from the partnership.

As for the F1-75 racer that will be campaigned in the 2022 FIA F1 championship, this will be revealed on 17 February at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters.

In the meantime, here is a teaser to get you excited for the upcoming season. Hopefully, the new racer will look just as good as it sounds and Ferrari will have something for us to celebrate in its 75th anni.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Ferrari is 1 of the most recognizable brands in the world, even becoming the world’s strongest luxury brand in Y 2021, according to Brand Finance. Its Brand Strength Index scored 93.9 pts out of 100 and has a brand strength of AAA+.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Monday at 218.21 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 275.30 in NY, down from its all time closing high at 275.30 on 22nd November.

Key technical indicators are Neutral with a Bullish bias in here. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 240.10, the Key support is at 217.98, our Key technical indicator is Neutral.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business. MS’s new price target of $350 reps more than 35% Northside potential for shares and is above the average analyst 1 yr target is at 214.43.

MS automotive analyst says, “Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes.“

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 214.43.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!