Health: Physical Activity is Important as We Grow Older

#health #age #aging #exercise #energy #fitness

“As an older adult, I have learned that regular physical activity is 1 of the most important things we can do for our health. It can prevent many of the health problems that come with aging. It helps our muscles grow stronger so we can keep doing our day-to-day activities without becoming dependent on others“– Paul Ebeling

Researchers explain how and why physical activity was incorporated into the biology of humans. The study reveals biomedical and evolutionary evidence explaining that humans, evolving to live many yrs after their reproductive yrs, also evolved to be reasonably active in their old age.

Physical activity in our later yrs moves energy away from health compromising functions and in the direction of health prolonging body mechanisms. The researchers hypothesize that we evolved to stay physically active as we grow older, and in doing so to set energy aside for physiological processes which slow the gradual deterioration of the body over time. This protects against chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers.

It is thought in Western society that it is normal to slow down and do less as we age. It however becomes Key to stay physically active as we age.

The human body requires physical activity to age well because we evolved to be active throughout life. Previously, daily physical activity was necessary to be able to survive, but today we have to choose to be physically active in the interest of health and fitness.

The good news: we do not have to be as physically active as a hunter-gatherer. Just 10 – 20 mins of physical activity daily can substantially reduce the risk of mortality. And of course eat real food!

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!