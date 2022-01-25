Top 5 Legit NFT marketplace

NFT projects have captivated a lot of people into the NFT space with rare artworks, videos, and other collectibles. This has facilitated many artists and art collectors to also want to test the waters.

But finding a legit NFT marketplace to mint and trade collectibles as a newbie is very important, so you don’t get scammed.

Are you new to the NFT space, looking for a legit platform to mint, buy or trade NFTs?

In this article, I will briefly provide you with a list of the top 5 NFT marketplaces to consider buying or minting your NFT artworks.

Disclaimer: There are other legit NFT marketplaces. These are just the 5 NFT marketplaces I handpicked.

Here are my top 5 NFT marketplaces;

Opensea

Rarible

NBA top shot

SuperRare

Axie infinity market

Knights (coming soon)

1. Opensea

Opensea is the first and largest NFT marketplace with a net worth of 13 billion USD. It has shown a significant amount of growth since its inception. It is a platform that empowers digital artists to mint, showcase and sell their digital artworks. There are a lot of NFT collectibles available here for collectors to browse through and buy.

2. Rarible

This is another marketplace similar to Opensea with a net worth of 14 million USD. Rarible is a community-driven and user-friendly platform for creators to mint their artworks and for collectors to buy and trade NFTs. Rarible, allows buyers to mint a limited supply of their artworks to increase the rarity of their NFT, making it rare and valuable. The platform also ensure that artists get royalties from all of their creations.

3. NBA top shot

This is a special NFT marketplace for basketball lovers. Only basketball-related collectibles are minted and sold here. It has a 1.9 net worth. The NFTs minted and sold here are memorable basketball moments of about 5 seconds video clip. These NFTs available here are limited, only a specific number will ever exist. This adds to their rarity and value.

4. SuperRare

This is a marketplace similar to rarible but has been argued to be more high-end. This is because before any artist can be considered to mint and sell NFT on their platform. They’re asked to submit a sample of their works and if they like it. They will invite the selected artists to come and sell on their platform.

5. Axie infinity market

The last one on the list is the Axie infinity market, based on NFT game minting and trading. It is considered one of the most expensive NFT marketplaces for minting and selling game NFTs. It is expensive because of the quality it offers digital artists and collectors. The axie infinity market is worth 1 billion and they were able to achieve this within a limited time and with a small base.

Knights

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets. The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

KNIGHTS is the Token controlling The Knightsbridge DAO

The Knightsbridge DAO taking Digitization on the road to mass adoption.

Creating a bridge that connects the Metaverse and the various Chains and Markets.

Available Q1 2022 on Exchanges

Buy 1 Knights and you will receive a free NFT at launch, buy 100 and your Knight will be a member of the court, buy 1000 and you will be at the Round Table.

Final note

And there you have it, the top 5 NFT marketplaces plus the next big thing to consider minting your NFT collectible and buying NFTs from. The NFT space is still growing and more efficient marketplaces are still coming up, so ensure to explore other NFT marketplaces.