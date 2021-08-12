Foods to Avoid Always, Especially at 50 anni and Over for Good Health

#food

“Eating after 50 anni shifts, so to stay healthy, experts say we should boost our intake of whole grains, leafy greens and other vegetables while eschewing all processed foods“– Paul Ebeling

Here are the 5 foods that I skip and you should too if you are over 50, as follows:

Fried foods. Preparing food in a vat of fat is a surefire way to 3X the calories and increase cholesterol, nutritionists says. Invest in an air fryer or grill your food instead. Sugary drinks. The 16oz chai latte at Starbucks, one of its most popular drinks, has 42 grams of sugar. Just because a drink says ‘pure’ or ‘green tea’ or ‘honey’ does not mean it has less sugar. Packaged foods with hidden sugars. Sneaky sugars can be found in many foods besides beverages. Pasta sauces, yogurt, granola bars and other ostensibly healthy foods may contain added sugar that not only adds unnecessary calories to your diet, but also increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and dementia. Again, read labels carefully to check the amount of sugar in the food you buy. Experts say that you should not exceed 50 grams of extra sugar daily. High-sodium meals. 75% of people over 60 anni have high blood pressure. And even if you are on Rx medication, you want to lower your sodium intake, and that 75% of our salt intake comes from processed foods, not the salt shaker. Ultra-processed foods. Skipping foods that come out of a bag, box or can will not only save you calories but also improve your overall health. While minimally processed foods such as bagged frozen vegetables, canned tomatoes and frozen fruit are good choices when fresh fruit and vegetables are not in season, it is cake mixes, snacks, and many frozen pizzas that contain unwanted amounts of sodium, food coloring and preservatives that you do not want to include in your diet. Today, the average American gets nearly 60% of their calories from ultra-processed foods. Pay attention.

I eat these 5 superfoods instead any and all of the above, you should too, as follows:

Wild salmon. The American Heart Association recommends eating fish twice a week, particularly fatty fish such as salmon. Fatty fish are higher in omega-3 fatty acids, which fight inflammation and remove triglycerides from the blood. Salmon is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids. Dark, leafy vegetables. As we age our bones become softer, and we need more calcium. Calcium we get from low-fat dairy and dark leafy green vegetables likeL arugula, broccoli, and spinach. Nuts and seeds. A handful of these protein-rich snacks daily provide fiber and healthy fat. Walnuts, flax, hemp and chia seeds all contain ALA omega-3 fatty acids, which are converted to EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids. Berries. Berries are perfect because they are high in fiber, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory, antioxidant flavonoids. Blackberries contain higher levels of fiber and antioxidants than most other berries. As for its antioxidants, berries contain concentrated levels of flavonoids that are natural brain boosters and help reduce the age-related decline in motor skills and cognitive activity. Chilling Rocks Pure Spring water, a bit of dark chocolate, a glass of fine red wine and an espresso are my recommended treats

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively