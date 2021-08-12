Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea
Australian shares rose Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings by blue-chip companies, while sharp jumps in banking and gold mining stocks also added to the gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.19% to 7,598.5 by 0046 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6.
Gold stocks rose 1.26% as the precious Yellow metal jumped overnight after tame US consumer price data eased fears that the Fed would taper its economic support sooner than expected.
Gold miners Auteco Minerals Ltd and De Grey Mining Ltd led gains, climbing 4.49% and 3.32%, respectively.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|171.45
|-0.04
|-0.02%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:05am EDT
|313.75
|-1.69
|-0.54%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:05am EDT
|1,976.14
|+13.03
|+0.66%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,015.02
|-55.49
|-0.20%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|26,517.82
|-142.34
|-0.53%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:55am EDT
|7,860.50
|+5.90
|+0.08%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|3,208.38
|-12.24
|-0.38%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|11 Aug 2021
|1,532.71
|-9.91
|-0.64%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:00am EDT
|6,139.65
|+51.24
|+0.84%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,556.57
|-110.29
|-1.65%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,524.74
|-7.88
|-0.22%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:21am EDT
|54,789.77
|+263.84
|+0.48%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:19am EDT
|1,499.84
|-4.60
|-0.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Aug 2021
|551.44
|+1.57
|+0.29%
Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!