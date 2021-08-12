Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

Australian shares rose Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings by blue-chip companies, while sharp jumps in banking and gold mining stocks also added to the gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.19% to 7,598.5 by 0046 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6.

Gold stocks rose 1.26% as the precious Yellow metal jumped overnight after tame US consumer price data eased fears that the Fed would taper its economic support sooner than expected.

Gold miners Auteco Minerals Ltd and De Grey Mining Ltd led gains, climbing 4.49% and 3.32%, respectively.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 171.45 -0.04 -0.02% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:05am EDT 313.75 -1.69 -0.54% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:05am EDT 1,976.14 +13.03 +0.66% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,015.02 -55.49 -0.20% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 26,517.82 -142.34 -0.53% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:55am EDT 7,860.50 +5.90 +0.08% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,208.38 -12.24 -0.38% .SETI SET Composite Index 11 Aug 2021 1,532.71 -9.91 -0.64% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:00am EDT 6,139.65 +51.24 +0.84% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,556.57 -110.29 -1.65% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,524.74 -7.88 -0.22% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:21am EDT 54,789.77 +263.84 +0.48% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:19am EDT 1,499.84 -4.60 -0.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Aug 2021 551.44 +1.57 +0.29%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!