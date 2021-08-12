23.5 C
New York
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

Australian shares rose Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings by blue-chip companies, while sharp jumps in banking and gold mining stocks also added to the gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.19% to 7,598.5 by 0046 GMT. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6.

Gold stocks rose 1.26% as the precious Yellow metal jumped overnight after tame US consumer price data eased fears that the Fed would taper its economic support sooner than expected.

Gold miners Auteco Minerals Ltd and De Grey Mining Ltd led gains, climbing 4.49% and 3.32%, respectively.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT171.45-0.04-0.02%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:05am EDT313.75-1.69-0.54%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:05am EDT1,976.14+13.03+0.66%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,015.02-55.49-0.20%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT26,517.82-142.34-0.53%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:55am EDT7,860.50+5.90+0.08%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,208.38-12.24-0.38%
.SETISET Composite Index11 Aug 20211,532.71-9.91-0.64%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:00am EDT6,139.65+51.24+0.84%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,556.57-110.29-1.65%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,524.74-7.88-0.22%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:21am EDT54,789.77+263.84+0.48%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:19am EDT1,499.84-4.60-0.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Aug 2021551.44+1.57+0.29%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

