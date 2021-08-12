Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AAL $BX $JOAN $KKR $UPST

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 12 August, as follows:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NYSE:AAL): Redburn initiated coverage with a Buy rating. Over the past 52 wks, the stock has traded between 10.63 and 26.09, and it has a 18.85 consensus price target.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX): Deutsche Bank upgraded the giant money management giant to Buy from Hold and hiked the target price to 135 from 103. The consensus price objective is at 98.54.

Joann Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN): Loop Capital started coverage of the sewing and arts and crafts retailer with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. The consensus price objective is at 19.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR): Deutsche Bank raised the private equity giant to Buy from Hold and raised the target price to 75 from 69. That compares with the 67.36 consensus target.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Citigroup’s upgrade to Buy from Neutral including a huge boost to 205 from 120. The 139.29 consensus is way away from Wednesday’s closing price of 171.20.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!