Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Crude Oil Transportation is Key

$DHT

DHT Inc. (NYSE:DHT) reversed on 10 August 5.22 and confirmed on 11 August at 5.77. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with at 1yr price target at 9.34/share

Note: Stifel rates it a Buy from here and lifted the price target to 7 from 6. HC Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, and raised up the price target to 8.00 from 7.50. The consensus target is 7.57. The shares closed Wednesday in NY at 5.77/each.

The Key support is at 5.76 and the Key resistance is at 6.17, the stock is very oversold in here.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway.

As of 17 March 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons.

The company was founded in Y 2005 and is HQ’d in Hamilton, Bermuda.

