Food for Brain Health

By Paul Ebeling
Good Foods for brain. Healthy eating Concept. Top view

#brain #food #Omega3 #health

The foods we eat can affect cognitive ability and even brain structure.  Key nutrients that support brain health include omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and B vitamins. A wide variety of foods contain these nutrients”— Paul Ebeling

Number 1 in my eating plan as a financial analyst is Omega 3, as it has been shown to actually protect our brains from deteriorating and improve memory and concentration.

Getting enough Omega 3 can make a big difference as we age, which is why it is important to introduce Omega 3 rich foods into your eating plan.

So, eat oily fish, like salmon, sardines or tuna, are a great way to make sure you get enough of essential Omega 3 vitamins to help you improve your memory and protect your brain. And real food is better, and taste better than supplements.

And do not forget zinc, as our brains need zinc to help the neurons communicate with each other. I eat raw oyster at least 3X a wk.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

