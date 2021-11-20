Food for Brain Health

#brain #food #Omega3 #health

“The foods we eat can affect cognitive ability and even brain structure. Key nutrients that support brain health include omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and B vitamins. A wide variety of foods contain these nutrients”— Paul Ebeling

Number 1 in my eating plan as a financial analyst is Omega 3, as it has been shown to actually protect our brains from deteriorating and improve memory and concentration.

Getting enough Omega 3 can make a big difference as we age, which is why it is important to introduce Omega 3 rich foods into your eating plan.

So, eat oily fish, like salmon, sardines or tuna, are a great way to make sure you get enough of essential Omega 3 vitamins to help you improve your memory and protect your brain. And real food is better, and taste better than supplements.

And do not forget zinc, as our brains need zinc to help the neurons communicate with each other. I eat raw oyster at least 3X a wk.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively