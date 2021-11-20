Travel: A Guide to Dining Out on the Go

#travel #dining #healthy #food

“A healthy eating plan is the Key of good health, it is not always easy when traveling” — Paul Ebeling.

Along with exercise and stress management, healthy eating reduces your risk of lifestyle diseases and helps manage health conditions

However, the average American does not eat healthy. The Healthy Eating Index from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) gave the average American diet a score of 59 out of 100, using the most recent data.

Healthy eating while away from home and on the go has unique challenges.

You may be tempted to skip meals. It may also be hard to find out where to purchase nutritious foods, decide what you should pack in your lunch bag, and determine how to maintain a balanced meal while eating out.

Here is my comprehensive guide on how to maintain a nutritious eating plan while on the go, as follows:

Fill your plate with Real Food

Fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables like spinach. Then, add protein-rich foods, such as chicken, fish, or grass fed beefe depending on your preferences. And never add grains like rice and bread.

Healthy meal example 1: minestrone soup, rotisserie rosemary garlic butter chicken, grilled vegetables, and no rice

Healthy meal example 2: cottage cheese and sliced tomatoes. Eliminate bread add protein, fat, or fiber-rich food and sugary drinks, go easy on the alcohol.

Our body digests mixed meals that include protein, healthy fats, and fiber more slowly than carbs, and it uses much more energy (calories). This makes us feel full for longer, which can help support a healthy weight and blood sugar management.

Healthy snack example 1: a berries or hard cheese

Healthy snack example 2: plain Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and nuts

Do not skip meals. Do not eat fast foods.

Dining out has its benefits. The food itself can be very enjoyable, dining with others is a great way to socialize as it is a good time to explore new food cultures and tastes.

Learning how to maintain healthy eating when you are ordering restaurant food or dining out is Key to supporting your overall healthy lifestyle.

Plan ahead by exploring the restaurant’s menus. Drink glass bottled water, skip deserts!

Have a healthy, happy, prosperous weekend, enjoy traveling this Thanksgiving weekend, the chaos is almost over.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively