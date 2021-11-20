The Power of Blockchain…

#blockchain #DeFi #disruption #financial #services #Ethereum

“…to disrupt worldwide financial services is happening” — Paul Ebeling

The Blockchain Center of Excellence leads efforts for Distributed Ledger Technology applications, actively researching blockchain use cases to develop in-house technology and pilot solutions across lines of business within J.P. Morgan.

Connecting leading technologists, the program aims to actualize enterprise-grade blockchain tools, such as JPM Coin, Interbank Information Network® (IIN) and Quorum®, to drive industry standards and deliver value to clients.

The program also manages strategic relationships and investments with key vendors and consortia, including Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies & Contracts, Global Blockchain Business Council and Hyperledger, a Linux Foundation Project.

KYC: A blockchain know your customer based solution offers a unique set of advantages that enable the seamless and secure exchange of the information between different trusted entities.

From hype to reality.

Blockchain is becoming a core part of the enterprise technology stack as leaders use it to reinvent business processes. Tune in, listen!

