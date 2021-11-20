4.2 C
New York
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Blockchain

The Power of Blockchain…

By Paul Ebeling

#blockchain #DeFi #disruption #financial #services #Ethereum

$JPM

“…to disrupt worldwide financial services is happening” — Paul Ebeling

The Blockchain Center of Excellence leads efforts for Distributed Ledger Technology applications, actively researching blockchain use cases to develop in-house technology and pilot solutions across lines of business within J.P. Morgan.

Connecting leading technologists, the program aims to actualize enterprise-grade blockchain tools, such as JPM Coin, Interbank Information Network® (IIN) and Quorum®, to drive industry standards and deliver value to clients.

The program also manages strategic relationships and investments with key vendors and consortia, including Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, The Initiative for CryptoCurrencies & Contracts, Global Blockchain Business Council and Hyperledger, a Linux Foundation Project.

KYC: A blockchain know your customer based solution offers a unique set of advantages that enable the seamless and secure exchange of the information between different trusted entities.

From hype to reality.

Blockchain is becoming a core part of the enterprise technology stack as leaders use it to reinvent business processes. Tune in, listen!

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

