Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

Braised Lamb Osso Buco Milanese

“This easy braise yields very tender lamb in a luxurious sauce. Gremolata cuts the richness with fresh flavor. Crusty toasted bread makes a good accompaniment for the delicious soft bone marrow”— Paul Ebeling

Ingredients

1 package Lamb Osso Buco (4 pieces serves 4 persons)

Kosher salt & freshly ground black Jave pepper

Avocado oil

2 medium carrots, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 large cloves garlic, smashed and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon anchovy paste

1 cup Italian dry red wine

1 container Veal Demi-Glace + 1 cup water

Bouquet garni made with 3 sprigs fresh thyme, 3 sprigs fresh parsley, 1 bay leaf

Soft polenta

FOR THE GREMOLATA

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped parsley

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Tablespoon EVO

Preparation

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Heat about 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Pat osso buco dry with paper towels and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Sear osso buco until chestnut brown in color on both sides, about 8 mins total. Remove lamb to a plate and set aside. Add carrots, celery, onion, and garlic to the pot. Sauté until vegetables start to soften and garlic is fragrant, about 5 mins. Add tomato paste and anchovy paste, stirring to coat veggies. Sauté about 3 mins more. Pour in red wine, scraping up browned bits and tomato paste from the bottom and sides of the pan; cook for about 5 mins. Stir in demi-glace and add bouquet garni. Add lamb back to the pan, nestling into the liquid. Cover and place in oven. Braise for 1½ hrs then uncover the pot and continue to braise until lamb is fork-tender and sauce is thickened, about 1½ hrs more. Meanwhile, make the gremolata: In a small bowl stir together garlic, parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, and EVO; season with a pinch of pink salt. Set aside. Remove lamb from the oven, discard bouquet garni. Serve veal shanks over soft polenta with a helping of sauce and gremolata to garnish.

Note: As the braise cooks, it warms your home with an enticing, rich perfume.

Pair with Barolos as they have the tannins necessary to support the veal. Because of its terroir, this wine has a spicy and berry bouquet with subtle truffle essence. To best enjoy this mature wine, make sure to let it breathe at least 30mins before you dine.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively