Eating a Diet of Ultraprocessed Foods is Not Healthy

By Paul Ebeling
Unhealthy products. food bad for figure, skin, heart and teeth. Assortment of fast carbohydrates food with fries and cola

#food #diet #health #diabetes #cancer #obesity

Recently, BBC television presenter Dr. Chris van Tulleken.42 anni, ate an 80% Ultraprocessed food diet. In 4 wks, he gained 15.4lbs, lost sleep, got anxious, had a low libido and felt 10 yrs older

Biomarkers showed his brain created new links that increased the risk of repetitive eating like the brain’s response to tobacco and alcohol. The diet increased his hunger hormone (ghrelin) by 30% and he ate food faster

Ultraprocessed products are linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and an increased risk of all-cause mortality; metabolic disease also increases your risk of severe disease and poor outcome from COVID-19

It is Key to remember that food is the foundation of our health and longevity. Consider making a goal of 90% real food and 10% or less processed food to make a significant difference in weight management and overall health.

These are Ultraprocessed foods, they go through multiple industrial processes (extrusion, molding, milling, etc.), contain many added ingredients and are highly manipulated, they include soft drinks, chips, candy, ice-cream, sweetened breakfast cereals, packaged soups, chicken nuggets, hotdogs, fries and many more. 

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

