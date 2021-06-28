Eating a Diet of Ultraprocessed Foods is Not Healthy

#food #diet #health #diabetes #cancer #obesity

Recently, BBC television presenter Dr. Chris van Tulleken.42 anni, ate an 80% Ultraprocessed food diet. In 4 wks, he gained 15.4lbs, lost sleep, got anxious, had a low libido and felt 10 yrs older

Biomarkers showed his brain created new links that increased the risk of repetitive eating like the brain’s response to tobacco and alcohol. The diet increased his hunger hormone (ghrelin) by 30% and he ate food faster

Ultraprocessed products are linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and an increased risk of all-cause mortality; metabolic disease also increases your risk of severe disease and poor outcome from COVID-19

It is Key to remember that food is the foundation of our health and longevity. Consider making a goal of 90% real food and 10% or less processed food to make a significant difference in weight management and overall health.

These are Ultraprocessed foods, they go through multiple industrial processes (extrusion, molding, milling, etc.), contain many added ingredients and are highly manipulated, they include soft drinks, chips, candy, ice-cream, sweetened breakfast cereals, packaged soups, chicken nuggets, hotdogs, fries and many more.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively