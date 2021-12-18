Dark Chocolate, I Cannot Say Enough About It!

#chocolate #energy #organic #caffeine

“Dark chocolate is 1 of the best foods to help boost our physical energy” — Paul Ebeling

The Good news is: DARK chocolate is a healthy and delicious way to boost our energy level.

The Bad news is: you can only have 2 squares so as not to completely ruin any calorie conscious eating plan you may be following. I do not chew it, I let it melt in my mouth and enjoy the taste.

The chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants, a stimulant called theobromine, and slight levels of caffeine that will provide energy.

High quality organic dark chocolate is an excellent source of dietary fiber, magnesium, iron, manganese, copper, and trace minerals.

So, when choosing chocolate, keep in mind that this is not the milk chocolate bar near the checkout stand of your grocery store. Milk chocolate is more sugar than chocolate.

You are looking for chocolate that is 70% or higher cacao (cocoa) content to enjoy the benefits outlined above.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively