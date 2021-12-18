8.3 C
New York
Saturday, December 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthEating Plan
HealthEating PlanKnightsbridge Insights

Dark Chocolate, I Cannot Say Enough About It!

By Paul Ebeling

#chocolate #energy #organic #caffeine

“Dark chocolate is 1 of the best foods to help boost our physical energy” — Paul Ebeling

The Good news is: DARK chocolate is a healthy and delicious way to boost our energy level.

The Bad news is: you can only have 2 squares so as not to completely ruin any calorie conscious eating plan you may be following. I do not chew it, I let it melt in my mouth and enjoy the taste.

The chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants, a stimulant called theobromine, and slight levels of caffeine that will provide energy.

High quality organic dark chocolate is an excellent source of dietary fiber, magnesium, iron, manganese, copper, and trace minerals.

So, when choosing chocolate, keep in mind that this is not the milk chocolate bar near the checkout stand of your grocery store. Milk chocolate is more sugar than chocolate.

You are looking for chocolate that is 70% or higher cacao (cocoa) content to enjoy the benefits outlined above.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleShortcell’rs Vs DOJ
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com