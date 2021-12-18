Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#real #food #home #lifestyle #dining #ham

Pomegranate Glazed Ham with Brown Sugar Crust

This smoked Berkshire pork ham is glazed with tart pomegranate molasses and a touch of warm spices before getting a brown sugar crust in my easy Christmas holiday recipe (serves 10)

Note: Berkshire pork comes from a heritage breed pig. With a long history that goes back some 300 rs in England, this black-and-white pig is highly regarded for juicy, tender, and flavorful pork that is heavily marbled with fat. Known as Kurobuta pork in Japan, Berkshire is to pork what Wagyu is to beef.

Ingredients

1 Berkshire Pork Bone-In Spiral Ham, Berkshire Pork Bone-In Smoked Ham, or Berkshire Pork Boneless Smoked Ham. I like the Spiral cut in the picture above.

1 cup pomegranate molasses

1½ cups light brown sugar, divided use

1 tablespoon warm water

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Preparation

Bring ham to close to room temperature. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a bowl, stir together pomegranate molasses, ¾ cup brown sugar, warm water, cinnamon, and ginger. Place ham on a rack in a roasting pan. Brush outside of ham all over with about ¾ of the molasses mixture. Cover ham with a piece of parchment paper then foil and bake until heated through, about 45 minutes – 1 hr (an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the ham should reach about 120 degrees F). Remove ham from oven and discard parchment/foil; baste ham with pan drippings. Raise oven temperature to 425 degrees F. Brush ham with remaining molasses mixture then press remaining sugar all over the ham. Roast uncovered until sugar softens then forms a crust, about 15 mins, watch carefully to make sure the crust does not burn. Let ham rest for a 7 mins before serving.

Recipe tips: Garnish serving platter with fresh pomegranate and herbs for a festive Christmas holiday centerpiece.

