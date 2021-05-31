#Caffeine #Water #Salmon #memory

Drink Organic Coffee: A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

One way that caffeine works is that it blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve memory.

Drink Pure Spring Water: Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, so it can be sensitive to little changes.

Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, so it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions: concentration, attention, learning, processing speed, +++.

Eat North Atlantic Line Caught Salmon: Salmon’s unsaturated fat, or the “good” fat, can be great for our brains.

Getting enough of these fats keeps the brain working well and have been proven to help improve memory and prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The general consensus is that a Mediterranean eating plan is the best for improving memory. Salmon, olive oil, nuts and seeds all contain unsaturated fats that can help improve memory.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively