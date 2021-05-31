13.3 C
New York
Monday, May 31, 2021
spot_img
HomeLifestyleDining
LifestyleDiningHealth

Caffeine, Water and Salmon Have a Profound Effect on Long Term Memory

By Paul Ebeling

#Caffeine #Water #Salmon #memory

Drink Organic Coffee: A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience explains how caffeine has a positive effect on our long-term memory.

One way that caffeine works is that it blocks a chemical called adenosine, which is what helps you feel awake and alert, and can also help improve memory.

Drink Pure Spring Water: Our brains are made up of up to 85% water, so it can be sensitive to little changes.

As little as 2% water loss can cause memory loss and weaken other cognitive functions: concentration, attention, learning, processing speed, +++. I take it a step further and drink 10ACITY daily, a HHHO water from Penta5USA, it does not fight with your espresso.

Eat North Atlantic Line Caught Salmon: Salmon’s unsaturated fat, or the “good” fat, can be great for our brains.

Getting enough of these fats keeps the brain working well and have been proven to help improve memory and prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The general consensus is that a Mediterranean eating plan is the best for improving memory. Salmon, olive oil, nuts and seeds all contain unsaturated fats that can help improve memory.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleA Healthy Diet Strengthens the Immune System Against COVID-19
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com