13.3 C
New York
Monday, May 31, 2021
spot_img
HomeCoronavirus
CoronavirusCovid19Health

A Healthy Diet Strengthens the Immune System Against COVID-19

By Paul Ebeling

#food #nutrition #vaccine #COVID19

The global syndemic of obesity and malnutrition requires a radical, holistic look at our food systems, and lots of other things“– Paul Ebeling

Eating fresh Organic fruits and vegetables, drinking plenty of pure water and eating balanced meals and totally avoiding processed foods and sugary beverages is the Key to building your immune system, which is likely our most effective “vaccine” against COVID-19.

A protein-balanced diet is essential, with the recommended consumption in amounts of 1.5 to 2 grams (2.2 pounds)  per kilogram of weight.

If you do choose to get vaccinated, proper nutrition can even help boost your immune system, according to medical experts, as vaccines are potentially less effective at stimulating an immune response in those who are undernourished.

Studies show people with compromised immune systems due to obesity may ultimately lack vaccine-induced immunity.

Poor nutrition contributes to rising rates of malnutrition and obesity, which puts people at a higher risk for other serious chronic diseases and more prone to serious complications of COVID-19, 33% of patients with severe coronavirus outcomes had Type 2 diabetes, and most were 60 yrs or older.

Dr. Ana Luisa González, a professor at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas , believes that there is no miracle food to fight the COVID-19 disease, but there is proof that a healthy diet strengthens the immune system.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleMemorial Day USA
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com