A Healthy Diet Strengthens the Immune System Against COVID-19

#food #nutrition #vaccine #COVID19

“The global syndemic of obesity and malnutrition requires a radical, holistic look at our food systems, and lots of other things“– Paul Ebeling

Eating fresh Organic fruits and vegetables, drinking plenty of pure water and eating balanced meals and totally avoiding processed foods and sugary beverages is the Key to building your immune system, which is likely our most effective “vaccine” against COVID-19.

A protein-balanced diet is essential, with the recommended consumption in amounts of 1.5 to 2 grams (2.2 pounds) per kilogram of weight.

If you do choose to get vaccinated, proper nutrition can even help boost your immune system, according to medical experts, as vaccines are potentially less effective at stimulating an immune response in those who are undernourished.

Studies show people with compromised immune systems due to obesity may ultimately lack vaccine-induced immunity.

Poor nutrition contributes to rising rates of malnutrition and obesity, which puts people at a higher risk for other serious chronic diseases and more prone to serious complications of COVID-19, 33% of patients with severe coronavirus outcomes had Type 2 diabetes, and most were 60 yrs or older.

Dr. Ana Luisa González, a professor at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas , believes that there is no miracle food to fight the COVID-19 disease, but there is proof that a healthy diet strengthens the immune system.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!