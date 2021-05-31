Memorial Day USA

#MemerialDay #USA

Traditionally, cities and towns across the USA host Memorial Day parades each yr, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations.

Some of the largest parades take place in Chicago, New York and Washington, DC.

Americans also observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and war memorials. Some people wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war, a tradition that began with a WWI poem.

On a less somber note, many people take weekend trips, give parties and barbecues on the holiday.

Memorial Day weekend, the long weekend comprising the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day and Memorial Day itself unofficially marks the beginning of Summer in America.

Some history

For decades, Memorial Day continued to be observed on 30 May, the date General Logan selected for the 1st Decoration Day. Then in Y 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a 3-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in Y 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

Have a happy healthy Memorial Day, Keep the Faith!