Excessive Use of Alcohol is Not Good for Brain or Body

“Drunkenness is nothing but voluntary madness” — Seneca the Younger

According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), an estimated 14.4-M Americans ages 12 and older had an alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the past yr. Few sought treatment

Regardless of whether you consider yourself a social drinker or have a diagnosed AUD, there are both short and long-term physical and psychological consequences to over-drinking, including alcohol use disorder, aka alcoholism.

Short-Term Effects Of Alcohol

Although a person may not be abusing alcohol regularly, they can still experience its short-term effects on the brain and body. The liver can metabolize about one standard drink of alcohol per hr. However, this can vary depending on a number of factors, including the individual’s age, weight, liver function, and gender. Typically, consuming more than one beverage per hr can lead to intoxication, raising an individual’s blood alcohol content with each drink.

The short-term effects of alcohol can include the following:

Lowered inhibitions, leading to poor social judgment.

Trouble concentrating.

Loss of coordination.

Loss of critical judgement.

Dulled perception, especially vision.

Mood swings.

Reduced core body temperature.

Raised blood pressure.

Passing out.

Vomiting.

Long-Term Effects Of Alcohol

Drinking too much over time can cause chronic physical and mental health issues. Heavy drinking can cause or contribute to liver damage, cardiovascular disease, and multiple types of cancer.

Long-term effects of excessive drinking include the following:

Diminished gray matter and white matter in the brain.

Memory loss.

Loss of attention span.

Trouble learning.

Alcoholic hepatitis.

Liver fibrosis.

Steatosis or fatty liver).

Throat, mouth, larynx, breast, liver, colorectal, or esophageal cancer.

High blood pressure

Cardiomyopathy

Stroke

Irregular heart beat

