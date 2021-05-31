17.2 C
LifestyleLuxuryPaul Ebeling

Roll Royce Bespoke Coachbuilding is Available Again

By Paul Ebeling

#RR #bespoke #coachbuilding #Sweptail

After testing the waters for a modern coachbuilding service with the 1-off Sweptail unveiled in Y 2017, Rolls-Royce is now ready to establish a standalone division catering to well-heeled clients looking for a unique vehicle.

Recently, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös confirmed the new division as Rolls-Royce Coachbuild and said it will be able to create a unique vehicle to a customer’s exact requirements.

We are able to offer our customers the opportunity to create a motor car in which every single element is hand-built to their precise individual requirements,” he said.

The Sweptail is estimated to have cost its owner close to $12.8-M. That’s a lot!

There is a lot involved, though. Coachbuilding is the practice of using a donor chassis on which to build a unique body and interior. It is actually how cars were largely built in the early era of the automobile, including at Rolls-Royce.

The modern coach-built cars from Rolls-Royce will be based on the automaker’s aluminum space-frame platform that debuted in the latest Phantom and has since made its way into the Cullinan and Ghost. A space-frame instead of a typical unibody structure means unique bodies can be created.

The platform was also designed to be scalable, with the bulkhead, floor, cross-member and side sills all capable of being stretched or shrunk to suit a design. The height of the platform can also be adjusted.

More details on Rolls-Royce Coachbuild will be announced shortly. Stay tuned…

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

